Renovated York County Courthouse Opens Amid Protests

After over 9 million dollars in renovations the newly renovated York County Courthouse was opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony yesterday afternoon. Kenny Smith was a member of the group that helped renovate the courthouse and said without the teamwork and was thankful for the opportunity to renovate such an important building. The project was first approved by county council back in November of 2017. The opening of the new York County Courthouse was met with people letting their voices be heard on whether Confederate flags should be removed from the main courtroom. David Hamilton County Clerk made an attempt to remove the flags before he was told it violated the Heritage Act. State Representative John King said he thought the issue of the Confederate flag was solved last year. York County Councilman Bump Roddey said they will contact the attorney general on what their next steps should be. Several people in attendance who were not in favor of the movement protested the event by holding up their own confederate flags.

