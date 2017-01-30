Quemell Brave Wins Long Jump at Thundering Herd Invitational

HUNTINGTON, WV—Winthrop junior Quemell Brave captured first place in the indoor long jump at the Thundering Herd Invitational which was held over the weekend at Marshall University.

Brave (Georgetown, SC) won with a jump of 6.97 meters in his first performance of the season which bettered second place finisher Brandon Smith of FIU who reached 6.81 meters.

Winthrop recorded five additional top eight finishes in the meet which attracted 24 NCAA Div. I schools.

Senior All-American Marthaline Cooper (Providence, RI) was third in the women’s weight throw. She had a top throw of 20.34 meters which was only .01 behind second place in a field that included four of the top 12 ranked throwers in the nation. Freshman Evan Hailes had a leap of 14.22 meters in the triple jump to finish fourth and move to No. 2 on the all-time Winthrop indoor record list Junior Taryn DeLeon narrowly missed her own school record leaping 5-5 in the high jump. Cullen Barringer (Springfield, GA) finished sixth in the men’s 60 meter hurdles with a time of 8.38 seconds.

“We had a great meet against deep competition,” said head coach Ben Paxton . “We had numerous personal bests and all-time performances. With another couple of weeks of work, we will challenge for several conference titles.”

Winthrop will take next week off before traveling back to Marshall for the Chipotle Invitational in two weeks.

