Public Invited for Opening of Newly Renovated York County Courthouse

The York County Council and Clerk of Court has invited the public to attend the grand opening of the newly renovated York County Courthouse on Sunday, Jan. 29, at 3pm, 2 South Congress Street, York, SC The grand opening will begin with a ribbon cutting on the steps of the courthouse.
After the ribbon cutting, the public is invited inside for a short program, the opening of the 1914 time capsule and to walk through the courthouse. Light refreshments will be served. The renovated courthouse will provide the following offices and courts: Clerk of Court, Court of Common Pleas, Probate and Master in Equity.