PMC Hoping to be One Step Closer to Building Fort Mill Hospital

In a saga that has spanned over a decade, Piedmont Medical Center has moved one step closer as the Court of Appeals issued their opinion affirming the Administrative Law Court’s order, which granted PMC the Certificate of Need to build a hospital in Fort Mill. There is a possibility that the ruling could be challenged in the South Carolina Supreme Court by Carolinas Healthcare System. In a press release, PMC says they are optimistic that they will be able to move forward with the development of Fort Mill Medical Center. This new hospital, coupled with their recently announced plans to construct a Free-Standing Emergency Department on Gold Hill Road, builds upon their strategy to provide enhanced access to care for residents in this area.

