Nikki Haley reports up to $1 million in debts

Gov. Nikki Haley reported owing between $500,000 and $1 million on financial disclosures filed as part of her nomination to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations by President-elect Donald Trump. The debts included a personal mortgage of between $250,001 and $500,000, according to the report she filed with the Office of Government Ethics. Nominees are required to report ranges and not specific amounts of their financial assets and liabilities. Haley appeared before the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Wednesday, reported earning $203,316 as the state’s governor to the Office of Government Ethics. The only other asset Haley reported, aside from her S.C. state retirement, was a bank account valued between $1,001 and $15,000.

