New DOT website lets visitors track road construction in real time

It’s the beginning of the road for a new internet application from the South Carolina Department of Transportation. The new website called Project Viewer lets visitors see real time how long it will take to complete road projects and when certain roads will be closed. Todd Anderson with the DOT says drivers can use this website to track the progress of projects near their house. The new website isn’t expensive for the state to operate because SCDOT already had most of the data. The Project Viewer is found on the homepage of the SCDOT website.

