Monday Night Rock Hill Armed Robbery

A Monday night armed robbery occured at the Sam’s Mart Shell station at 1754 Saluda Street in Rock Hill. At 10:36 Rock Hill Police Officers were dispatched to the store where they were advised by the clerk that a white male entered the store and approached the counter producing a handgun and demanding all of the store’s cash. The suspect is described as a white male wearing a grey hoodie. No suspect has been identified or arrests made as this case is an ongoing investigation.

