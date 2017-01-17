Monday Night I-77 Accident Results in Fatality

A multiple-vehicle crash resulted in one death and caused part of I-77 to be closed on Monday night. The Columbia Fire Department reported a crash occurred on the northbound side of I-77 near mile marker 28. The crash, involving three vehicles, happened at about 9:15 p.m. and resulted in serious injuries. One person died in the crash, according to Lance Cpl. David Jones of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Richland County EMS responded and all northbound lanes were closed. The cause of the crash hasn’t been determined.

