Man Facing Charges After Threatening Another in Wal-Mart Parking Lot

A 21-year-old man faces charges after threatening another man in the Walmart parking lot in Rock Hill over traffic, according to police. Police have charged Kurin Jatese Richardson with disorderly conduct and resisting police, according to a Rock Hill police report.

A man told police that Richardson pushed him in the parking lot of Walmart and accused him of cutting him off in traffic, the report states. The incident happened at 9:51 a.m. Wednesday, the report states.

