Man Charged With 1.5 Pounds of Marijuana in His Vehicle

45 year old Derron Mcrae was arrested Thursday and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute after Rock Hill police found nearly 1.5 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle.

In a police report, officers said they found approximately 468.23 grams of weed in a white 5-gallon bucket, 171.43 grams inside a silver bag, and 27.88 grams in a clear zip lock bag under the driver’s seat.

In each of these stashes, the marijuana was divided into smaller bags. Police also found a silver scale in a book bag, the report said

