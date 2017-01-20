Man Charged in Rock Hill Shooting That Left 2 Dead, 1 Injured

A York man has been charged with criminal conspiracy and attempted armed robbery in a Wednesday night shooting that left two dead on Blake Street in Rock Hill. Police said the shooting happened when a drug deal “went bad.”

20 year old Alexis Thomasson was arrested and charged today by the Rock Hill Police Department with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, attempted armed robbery and two counts of criminal conspiracy. A middle-of-the-street shootout Wednesday,” Police now say a fourth man was involved.

26 year old Jimmy Williamson and 18 year old Mekhi Rawlinson both died from the incident and a third victim is at Carolinas Medical Care Center in Charlotte and has not yet been identified.

