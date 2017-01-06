Man Arrested After Throwing Open Knife at Woman

According to a police report 30 year old Christopher Blackmon was arrested late last night and charged with disorderly conduct, offering violence, and carrying an unlawful weapon after he reportedly threw an open knife at a woman.

Officers responded to the business Thursday night when a woman told police Blackmon took his knife, with the blade open, and threw it at her while she was behind the bar. according to the report. Blackmon was intoxicated when police met with him.

Officers placed Blackmon in a patrol car and transported him to Rock Hill City Jail

