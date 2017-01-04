Lady Eagles Drop Big South Opener at High Point, 88-43

HIGH POINT, N C—High Point jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead in the opening two minutes of the Big South Conference opener against Winthrop and coasted to a 88-43 win Tuesday night at the Millis Center.

Winthrop lost its 12th straight game to drop to 1-12 on the season while High Point improved to 3-9 and recorded its first win of the year against a Div. I opponent.

The Eagles got double figure performances from freshman Danyael Goodhope with 11 points and junior Naima Jackson added 10, but Erica Williams , the team’s leading scorer on the season was held to a season-low four points.

High Point had four players in double figures with Emma Bockrath leading the way with a double-double as she scored 15 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. She came into the game averaging just over nine points per game and had that many in the first quarter as she helped the Panthers take a 23-13 lead. Also in double figures for HPU were Shea Morgan with 12, Haleigh Hatfield, 11, and Lindsey Edwards with 10.

Winthrop shot 25 percent (16 for 62) while High Point connected on 41 percent (31-75), including 9 of 28 from behind the 3-point arc. The Panthers also dominated the boards 62-32 as three players (Bockrath, Kennedy Currie and Carol-Anne Obusek) had 10 each. Winthrop’s top rebounder was Angela Coello Perez with nine.

After the Eagles fell behind 7-0, they went on a 9-4 run to get to within two points at 11-9 with five minutes left in the first period, but High Point responded with an 18-4 run over the final three minutes of the first quarter and opening two minutes of the second quarter to take a 29-13 lead. Winthrop never got any closer than 13 the remainder of the quarter and trailed 45-26 at halftime.

Winthrop will be back in action at home on Saturday when the Eagles host Radford at 1 p.m. in a Big South doubleheader. The Winthrop men will take on Longwood at 4 p.m.

