Fort Mill School Board Decides on Name for New High School

According to Kelly McKinney, Fort Mill School District media and communications officer The Fort Mill School Board has approved the name Catawba Ridge High School for the District’s third high school set to open in August of 2019.

The board discussed options for the name at its December meeting and approved the recommendation yesterday. The board felt that the name highlights the areas historic ties and the unique landscape of the school site.

It will sit 1.5 miles from the Catawba River on a site that features a ridge, McKinney said. She said the region’s typography and history were factors in choosing the name.

