Conservative Groups Say They’ll Fight SC Gas Tax

Published reports say some conservative groups are signaling they’ll try to slam the brakes on a proposed increase to the state’s gas tax. House Republicans released a plan Wednesday that would gradually phase in a 10-cent increase over the next five years. Americans for Prosperity helped block a similar bill last year. Supporters say the state’s gas tax has not been adjusted for inflation since 1987 and is not close to meeting highway needs.

Comments

comments