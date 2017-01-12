Clover Teen Who tried To Burn Down His Own House Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison

17 year old Matthew Adkins, the Clover teen, whose 2015 arson spree terrified neighbors and threatened the lives of his family when he tried to burn down his own house, was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday.

He pleaded guilty but mentally ill in November to the burglary and arson of three houses, including his own which he set fire while his parents and sister were inside. He faced a minimum of 15 years in prison.

Adkins will be sent to a prison mental facility for evaluation and treatment, court testimony showed. Adkins initially denied involvement after police targeted him because he lived near the other homes that were burned.

But he later admitted to police that he set the fires. His adoptive father caught him sneaking in a window after setting his own house on fire days after the other fire. prosecutors, who wanted a long prison sentence, argued that Adkins was now a threat to society now and would be for the rest of his life.

