Chester County Deputies Investigating Wednesday Night Stabbing

Deputies in Chester County are investigating a stabbing Wednesday night that happened after a dispute over a trailer between the victim and his wife, police reports show. In the incident around 9:45 p.m. on Cedarhurst Road, police were called after the victim, Christopher Austin, 36, was stabbed at least four times in the back, a Chester County Sheriff’s Office report states.

Published reports say Austin told police that the people involved left in a station wagon that was found by police at a gas station east of Chester in Richburg. Austin’s wife and another person were detained by deputies, reports show. Austin’s wife told police that Austin chased another person and fell on the ground before he was injured, the report states.

Austin was airlifted to a Charlotte hospital, the report states. No arrests have been made as deputies investigate, said Robert Sprouse, chief deputy at the sheriff’s office.

