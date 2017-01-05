Castle Heights Middle School to Host Parent Meeting Regarding Tuberculosis Case

DHEC is partnering with the Rock Hill School District to hold a parent meeting at Castle Heights Middle School to address the recent confirmed case of tuberculosis at the school.

The meeting will address what happened, what the next steps are and give the parents to ask questions to DHEC officials.

According to Mychal Frost, spokesperson for the Rock Hill School District school will be open and students should not be afraid to attend. The tuberculosis case was confirmed on December 23rd. The meeting will begin Thursday night at 5:30 PM.

