Body Found On Train Tracks

According to a press release from the Rock Hill City Police Department, On Wednesday evening at approximately 6:00 P.M. Officers of the Rock Hill Police Department STAR Team responded to the 1200 Block of E. White St. in Rock Hill for a possible train vs. pedestrian accident. Officers believe a male pedestrian was trespassing on the railroad tracks of Norfolk Southern rail lines and was possibly struck by a train at approximately 4:45 A.M. the same morning. There were no witness’ to the incident. The victim was discovered laying on the track at about 6:00 P.M. by a passerby. This incident remains under investigation.

