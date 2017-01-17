Obamacare Rally Held Sunday In Rock Hill

More than 40 people, signs in hand, marched through downtown Rock Hill in support of the Affordable Healthcare Act on Sunday. The rally was part of a national Day of Action through the Our First Stand movement led by Sen. Bernie Sanders, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, according to a release from the South Carolina Democratic Party. The movement supports saving the health care program. Many of those who walked in Sunday’s rally also feared for the future of Medicare and Medicaid. Repealing the ACA could lead to higher deductibles and copayments for those on Medicare and affect the coverage of prescription drugs, known as Medicare Part D. The Our First Stand movement claims that the repeal would cause nearly 30 million people to lose health insurance, reduce Medicaid coverage and defund Planned Parenthood. No one in support of repealing the ACA was in attendance.

