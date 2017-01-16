16 Foot Great White Shark Caught Off S.C. Coast

Over the weekend, the Hilton Head Island charter captain of Outcast Sport Fishing Chip Michalove hooked, tagged and released a 16-foot-great white shark off the island’s coast.

Michalove estimated the female shark his crew caught Saturday weighed between 2,800-3,200 pounds and was “the biggest great white” he’d ever tagged. This is the third great white shark Michalove and his two person crew has caught and released this season.

In December, Michalove gained national attention for hooking not one, but two great whites off Hilton Head. That was “just the beginning” of his great white shark adventures this season, he said.

Comments

comments