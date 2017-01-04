1/4/17 – Ofc. Angie Wells – Rock Hill PD Charity Ball – February 25, 2017

The 21st Annual Rock Hill Police Charity Ball benefiting The Worthy Boys and Girls Camp
Saturday, February 25, 2017
5pm—11pm
Events at Manchester
1965 Cinema Drive
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Semi–Formal Attire $75 a person
Social Hour 5pm – 6pm
Dinner / Program begins at 6pm
For more information in reference to tickets or sponsorships, please call 803-329-7285 or 803-329-5583.
The Worthy Boys and Girls Camp is a 501c3 organization that allows youth of York County to attend a recreational overnight camp for free.
Please visit our website at www.worthyboysandgirlscamp.com
Entertainment by:
Ocean Breeze Band
Don’t be late…for this very important date of dinner, dancing and giving for a Worthy Cause!!
