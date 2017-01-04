1/4/17 – Ofc. Angie Wells – Rock Hill PD Charity Ball – February 25, 2017

The 21st Annual Rock Hill Police Charity Ball benefiting The Worthy Boys and Girls Camp

Saturday, February 25, 2017

5pm—11pm

Events at Manchester

1965 Cinema Drive

Rock Hill, SC 29732

Semi–Formal Attire $75 a person

Social Hour 5pm – 6pm

Dinner / Program begins at 6pm

For more information in reference to tickets or sponsorships, please call 803-329-7285 or 803-329-5583.

The Worthy Boys and Girls Camp is a 501c3 organization that allows youth of York County to attend a recreational overnight camp for free.

Please visit our website at www.worthyboysandgirlscamp.com

Entertainment by:

Ocean Breeze Band

Don’t be late…for this very important date of dinner, dancing and giving for a Worthy Cause!!

