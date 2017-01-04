1/4/17: David Casey – Family Trust FCU “Know Your Dough” – Free Monthly Classes

Monthly “Know Your Dough” evening seminars will be held at Family Trust FCU’s White Street Branch 225 West White Street Rock Hill, SC 29730. Call 803-367-4100
White Street Branch
225 West White Street
Rock Hill, SC 29730
803-367-4100
Budgeting into Retirement: January 10
by Matt Griffin
Financial consultant with Family Trust Investment Services. He’ll help you anticipate you your retirement budget needs. Griffin, who joined FTIS in 2009, is a registered through LPL Financial.
Estate Planning Basics: February 14
by Mitchell Payne of Warner, Payne and Black
Participants will learn why a will is important and when to appoint a power of attorney and healthcare power of attorney.
Transitioning into Medicare: March 14
by Derrick Gainey, president of Advantage Insurance
He’ll provide an overall understanding of Medicare Part A and Part B and how to obtain suitable supplemental insurance coverage.
Sign Up Now for Free – https://www.familytrust.org/
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed