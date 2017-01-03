1/3/17: Mary Beth Knapp – Humane Society of York County

MAKE VOLUNTEERING at the HUMANE YOUR NEW YEARS RESOLUTION!!!

They NEED you and the rewards are GREAT!!!

GIVE 2-4+ hours a week VOLUNTEERING & the rewards are puppy licks and kitty kisses AS WELL, the benefit of working with many other like-minded individuals who LOVE to SAVE LIVES!!!

RESCUE

LAUNDRY

SOCIALIZING CATS

CLEANING CATS AT RESCUE AND/OR AT PETSMART (ROCK HILL & PINEVILLE)

WALKING DOGS CLEANING DOGS CLEANING THE YARD

THRIFT SHOP

FUND RAISING COMMITTEES

Yearly Auction Dog gone good time Festival – save the date – Sept 30th!!!

IF INTERESTED, CONTACT MARY BETH KNAPP TODAY AND SHE’LL GET YOU INVOLVED ASAP – CALL 704-287-6475 to discuss how to become qualified!!!

MORE ADOPTABLE HSYC PETS: https://www.petfinder.com/pet-search?shelter_id=SC76

