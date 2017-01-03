1/3/17: Mary Beth Knapp – Humane Society of York County

MAKE VOLUNTEERING at the HUMANE YOUR NEW YEARS RESOLUTION!!!
They NEED you and the rewards are GREAT!!!
GIVE 2-4+ hours a week VOLUNTEERING & the rewards are puppy licks and kitty kisses AS WELL, the benefit of working with many other like-minded individuals who LOVE to SAVE LIVES!!!
RESCUE
LAUNDRY
SOCIALIZING CATS
CLEANING CATS AT RESCUE AND/OR AT PETSMART (ROCK HILL & PINEVILLE)
THRIFT SHOP
FUND RAISING COMMITTEES
IF INTERESTED, CONTACT MARY BETH KNAPP TODAY AND SHE’LL GET YOU INVOLVED ASAP – CALL 704-287-6475 to discuss how to become qualified!!!
MORE ADOPTABLE HSYC PETS: https://www.petfinder.com/pet-search?shelter_id=SC76
