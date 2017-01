1/17/17: Tricia Palm and Joe Hayes – American Red Cross SC Centennial

Happy 100th Birthday to the South Carolina Chapter of the American Red Cross. Got a story about how the Red Cross touched your life? Want to volunteer? Go online to http://www.redcross.org/local/south-carolina or find them on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/UpperPalmettoARC/?hc_ref=SEARCH&fref=nf

Comments

comments