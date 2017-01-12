1/12/16: Cynthia Spratley – “Come Draw with Me” at Museum of York Co. Jan. 14

The Museum of York County will host the annual “Come Draw with Me” event on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Bring a sketch pad and pencils and join the Catawba River Art Guild, Winthrop University art students and other local artists in sketching and rendering drawings taken from the museum’s vast collection of natural history specimens. The Museum of York County’s nature-themed art exhibitions “Birds in Art,” “Wild Fabrications” and Dottie Moore’s “Nature’s Tapestries” will be open for inspiring exploration during “Come Draw with Me.”

The museum’s Settlemyre Planetarium will feature a special exoplanet drawing activity, which when digitally submitted to NASA’s website will be loaded aboard the TESS spacecraft. The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) will discover thousands of exoplanets in orbit around the brightest stars in the sky.

New this year, “Come Draw with Me” will offer, for a small fee, two special drawing instruction sessions for ages 12 and older. Dr. Brad Sabelli, president of the Catawba River Art Guild, will be offering Beginning Instruction from 10-11 a.m. and Intermediate Instruction from noon to 1 p.m.

Pre-registration for the instruction and a $10 non-refundable payment are required, contact scheduler@chmuseums.org or call 803.981.9182.

General Museum admission: $8 Adults, $7 Seniors, $5 Youth, FREE to CHM members & ages 3 & younger.

