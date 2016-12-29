York County Government Accepting Applications for 101 Citizens Academy

York County Government is now accepting applications for the 2017 York County 101 Citizens Academy. The York County 101 Citizens Academy is designed to give residents an opportunity to learn more about county government and the services provided through daily operations.

Each session will introduce a variety of topics to give participants an overview of York County’s departmental functions, operational procedures and provide a venue to promote open lines of communication.

The departments participating in this program are as follows: Assessor, Auditor, Clerk of Court, Coroner, County Attorney, County Council/County Manager, Ebenezer Park, Fire Safety, Human Resources, Information Technology, Magistrate, Planning, Probate Court, Public Defender, Public Safety Communications, Public Works, Purchasing, Risk Management, Sheriff/Detention, Solicitor, Summer Feeding, Treasurer/Finance, Veteran’s Affairs, and Voter Registration & Elections.

The academy is free. It will be offered over a nine month period from February to October, and will typically be held on the fourth Thursday of each month from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

]This year’s academy will begin on February 23, 2017, and will culminate with a graduation ceremony on November 6, 2017. Registration is required and is limited to 25 participants on a first come-first serve basis.

The York County 101 Citizens Academy application is available on the front page of the County’s website under County Spotlight: Citizens Academy 101.

Applications are also available at the York County Manager’s Office, 6 South Congress Street in York, Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. For additional information, please call the County Manager’s Office at (803) 684-8511.

