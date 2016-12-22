York County Collection & Recycling Centers Give The Option To Recycle After Christmas

Residents can recycle their live Christmas trees at all 16 York County Collection & Recycling Centers from Dec. 26-Jan. 31.

Residents will need to remove all the lights, ornaments and tinsel before bringing the tree to be recycled.

Christmas trees delivered to the York County Collection & Recycling Centers will be chipped into mulch and used on site.

Artificial trees that contain metal can be recycled year-round at all York County Collection Centers.

Metal from artificial trees is reused for scrap metal. additional holiday items that can be recycled year round at all York County Centers include boxes, tissue paper, non foil wrapping paper, strings of Christmas lights and used cooking oil.

