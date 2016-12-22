Winthrop’s Coello Perez Scores Season High 16 In Loss At No. 12 Ohio State

COLUMBUS, OH—The No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes took advantage of 24 Winthrop turnovers and two lengthy scoring droughts by the Eagles to claim an 88-48 win on Wednesday night at Value City Arena.

Winthrop freshman Angela Coello Perez had career highs with 16 points and eight rebounds to lead the Eagles while senior Erica Williams added 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the loss.

Winthrop ends its preconference season with a 1-11 record. Ohio State moves to 10-4 and has won all three games in the series against Winthrop. The Eagles will not play again until they travel to High Point on Jan. 3 to begin Big South Conference play.

Ohio State was led by junior All-American guard candidate Kelsey Mitchell with 19 points while 6-3 Stephanie Mavunga and Linnae Harper added 12 each for the Buckeyes.

“It was a coming out party for Angela Coello Perez ,” said Winthrop head coach Kevin Cook . “We knew she was capable of this kind of performance. Erica (Williams) was solid and Danyael (Goodhope) continues to show improvement. It was a good effort and there was no quit by our team. We stuck with our game plan and we shot free throws very well again (13 for 16),” he said. “We are through the tough non-conference portion of our schedule and we are looking forward to Big South play.”

Ohio State outscored Winthrop 30-6 on points off turnovers and connected on 9 of 24 three-point field goals. That largely told the story of the game. Winthrop committed 11 turnovers and suffered through a five-minute scoring drought in the first quarter that allowed the Buckeyes to take a 27-11 lead after the first 10 minutes. Another drought that lasted just over five minutes in the third quarter helped the Buckeyes build as much as a 37-point lead at 65-28 in the third quarter.

Winthrop trailed by just three points at 10-7 with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter following a three-point play by Uchey Ufochukwu, but Ohio State ran off 15 unanswered points to take a 25-7 lead with 1:33 left in the quarter. Freshman point guard Danyael Goodhope finally ended the Buckeye run with a layup and she closed out the first quarter with another layup to draw the Eagles to within 16 at 27-11 after the opening period.

Ohio State took advantage of 11 Winthrop turnovers in the first quarter to score 17 of its 27 points.

Mavunga, the Buckeyes’ redshirt senior transfer from North Carolina, dominated the second quarter inside the paint as she opened the period with consecutive layups to stretch Ohio State’s lead to 20 points at 31-11.

Coello Perez scored the next eight points for the Eagles with a layup and two 3-pointers to make it a 37-19 Buckeye lead with 5:48 left in the first half. OSU responded with three straight buckets to move the lead to 25 at 44-19 with 4:30 remaining. The Eagles outscored OSU 6-4 in the final 3:41 to make it 48-25 at intermission. Ohio State outscored Winthrop 20-4 on 15 Eagle turnovers in the opening half.

Ohio State took advantage of Winthrop’s third quarter scoring drought to increase its lead to as many as 37 points at 65-28 before the Eagles closed the period with a 9-6 run that included a three-point plays by Goodhope and Naima Jackson that were sandwiched around three free throws by Williams.

Winthrop ended the night shooting 29 percent from the floor (16 for 56) while OSU finished at 44 percent (34 of 78) after shooting 50 percent in the first half.

