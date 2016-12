Third South Pointe Student Arrested in Gun Incident

17-year-old Terrick Roddey of Rock Hill was arrested as the third suspect in the conspiracy case that evolved from the South Pointe high school gun incident.

Roddey along with Damerion McCrorey and Brandon Scruggs, also South Pointe Students, planned to burglarize the Van Wyck Gun shop and steal guns before returning to Rock Hill to rob and murder a Rock Hill resident.

Roddey has been charged with two counts of criminal conspiracy and his bond is set at 10 thousand dollars.

