South Pointe Is #1 In Final OTS Statewide Poll

The South Pointe Stallions, hot off their 3rd straight State Championship, have finished the season as the #1 ranked team in the OTS Sports Statewide High School Football Poll. Coach Strait Herron’s Stallions, who are 14-1, finished ahead of undefeated Dutch Fork. Based on the results, the voters felt South Pointe’s schedule, which included wins against #4 Northwestern, #9 South Aiken, and losing at nationally ranked St. Frances of Maryland, was enough to put the Stallions at #1. Dutch Fork finished 2nd, while 5A State Runner-Up, Boiling Springs, was 3rd. Northwestern finished #4 in the poll despite being upset in the first round of the playoffs by Gaffney in double overtime. Many pollsters felt that if Northwestern starting QB, Gage Moloney, doesn’t get injured in that game, then the Trojans might very well have played in the State Championship again. Fort Dorchester, who began the season ranked #1, finished 5th.

FINAL OTS Sports Network Statewide Poll

1.South Pointe (8)

2.Dutch Fork (5)

3.Boiling Springs

4.Northwestern

5.Fort Dorchester

6.Chapman

7.Abbeville

8.Spartanburg

9.South Aiken

10.Lake View

(First place votes in parentheses)

Others receiving votes: Dillon, Hartsville, Lamar, Dorman, Westside, Gaffney, Batesburg-Leesville

The OTS Statewide Poll is voted on by: Chris Miller, Robert Earl Carter, Gene Knight, Scott Wells, Coach Jimmy Wallace, Andy Robbins, Chuck Roberts, Kevin Robbins, Moe Bell, Brown Simpson, Chet Tucker, Michael Loffredo and Mario Washington

Comments

comments