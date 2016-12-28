Rock Hill Man Charged With Indecent Exposure

A 46-year-old man has been arrested and charged with exposing himself in public, according to a Rock Hill Police report. On Dec. 25, police went to the Valero gas station on South Anderson Road in Rock Hill, the report says.

Upon arrival, police saw Robert Edward White standing between a large truck and his 1991 Chevrolet pickup truck. His pants and under garments were down around his ankles, the report says. He quickly pulled his pants up when he saw police, according to the report.

Witnesses, who were with a four-year-old child, stated they saw White expose himself by the truck, the report says. White was arrested and charged with indecent exposure, according to the report

