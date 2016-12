Lancaster Man Who Wandered From Care Center Died From Exposure

Karla Deese, the Lancaster County Chief Deputy Coroner, said in a statement Thursday that 74 year old Jerry Cauthen died of exposure due to the environment after he disappeared from an adult care center in Lancaster.

Cauthen was found dead yesterday in a heavily wooded area off of Flint Ridge Road near a creek.

According to reports Cauthen who suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s was believed to have left the Heath Springs Residential Care Center on foot mid afternoon on Friday.

