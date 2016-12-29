Judge Orders Second Competency Hearing in Dylan Roof Case

A federal judge has ordered another competency hearing for Emanuel AME Church shooter Dylann Roof for Monday, just one day before the penalty phase of the convicted killer’s federal hate crimes trial is set to begin.

The move came a day after the 22-year-old white supremacist reaffirmed his decision to represent himself during the penalty phase, where a jury will decide whether to sentence him to death or a life prison term for killing nine black worshipers at the historic church in June 2015.

Roof also told U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel on Wednesday that he intends to make an opening statement but has no plans to call witnesses or offer evidence in his defense.

