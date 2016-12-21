AUDIO: York County Leaders Raise Awareness About Gun Violence

York County Councilman and Rock Hill resident Bump Roddey held a press conference today where he and leaders in the community talked about gun violence.

In the midst of multiple December shootings including two with victims 25 years old or under. Roddey, Representative John King, members of the Rock Hill NAACP., Rock Hill Police Department and local church leaders spoke at the presser to raise awareness for those in the community, especially during the upcoming holidays.

King encouraged parents to have conversations with their children about who they are hanging out with and TLC Ministry’s Bishop Seth Crosby suggested getting kids involved in organized community or church events.

You can listen to the entire press conference below.

Comments

comments