About to Dispose of Your Christmas Tree? York County Has Options

Residents can recycle their live Christmas trees at all 16 York County Collection & Recycling Centers from Dec. 26-Jan. 31. Residents will need to remove all the lights, ornaments and tinsel before bringing the tree to be recycled.

Christmas trees delivered to the York County Collection & Recycling Centers will be chipped into mulch and used on site. Artificial trees that contain metal can be recycled year-round at all York County Collection Centers.

Metal from artificial trees will be reused for scraps. Additional holiday items that can be recycled year round at all York County Centers include boxes, tissue paper, non foil wrapping paper, strings of Christmas lights, electronics and used cooking oil.

