12/21/16: Katy Motsinger – Children’s Attention Home – “Fill the Sleigh” – Success!

An anonymous donor challenged the community to match their $5000.00 monetary donation to the Children’s Attention Home and the generous people in York County (and beyond) came through again this year, but with even more than you can imagine! Listen to the announcement for their final “Fill the Sleigh” tally and find out how some Panthers football tickets will make it into the stockings of some of the kids at the Children’s Attention Home this year!

www.attentionhome.org

Comments

comments