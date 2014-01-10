Straight Talk: 01/10/14 South Pointe High School

Kimberly Johnson, Bruce McKagan and James Chrismon of South Pointe High School join Manning Kimmel on Straight Talk, where they discuss the school’s new production, “All That Drama.”

  1. Bruce McKagan
    January 11, 2014 - 8:36 AM

    Thanks Manning for introducing York County to our musical. Last night’s show was tremendous… with a great crowd, thanks in large part to WHRI and YOU!