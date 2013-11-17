Rock Hill man, 51, dies on Winthrop campus

An Rock Hill man died Sunday morning while walking on the campus of Winthrop University.

At 9:30 a.m. Sunday, witnesses first reported EMS crews and Winthrop police trying to resuscitate a man at the corner of Cherry Road and Park Avenue.

York County Coroner Sabrina Gast has identified the man as Michael Jamison, 51, of Bynum Avenue in Rock Hill.

Winthrop University spokeswoman Judy Longshaw said the man collapsed and died at the scene.

“All indications are that the individual had a medical issue,” Longshaw said. “We can’t say anymore until after the investigation is complete.”

The man, however, was not a Winthrop University student.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

“At this time we have no reason to suspect foul play,” as a cause of the incident, Gast said.

Additional details regarding the incident will be released Monday.

