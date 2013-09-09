Palmetto Mornings: 9/9/13 Dr. Mark Sohner

Agape does more than just Hospice and Geriatric Care, Dr. Mark Sohner is a Primary Care Physician at the Ebenezer Road location.
Dr. Sohner is the doctor for my mother-in-law, and she has been very pleased. His demeanor is wonderful, and the office operates quickly and efficiently.
